Joel Klatt Says 1 QB Prospect Is A ‘Poor Man’s Joe Burrow’

In the leadup to the 2021 NFL Draft, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has been compared to a number of past and present NFL signal callers.

We’ve heard Jones likened to Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins, to Daniel Jones and Drew Brees. We’ve even seen some analysts compare Jones to Joe Burrow, last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

In fact, this afternoon, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt referred to Mac Jones as “a poor man’s Joe Burrow.”

In an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Klatt made it clear that he doesn’t think Jones would be the best option for the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick, but that there are some similarities between he and Burrow and the Alabama standout could fit well with Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“He’s not the best quarterback at three if Lance, Fields and him are all available,” Klatt said. “He might be the most ready, but he wouldn’t be the best. I think you have to wrap your arms around that. He’s kind of a poor man’s Joe Burrow. If you take Joe Burrow and rank him in all the different categories, Mac Jones would be a step or two behind him in every single category. From athleticism, to off the field, to accuracy, to arm strength everything. But, he is an unbelievable anticipatory thrower. He throws with great touch and he operates a system that’s not that different from what Kyle Shanahan wants to run.”

In his recent rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Klatt slotted Jones at No. 5, behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance and just ahead of Kyle Trask.

Like Klatt, anyone analyzing Jones has to balance his impressive accuracy, anticipation and processing with his physical limitations as a thrower and an athlete. Because of this dichotomy, there are some experts who think Jones is worthy of a top-three pick while others are unsure if he’s worth picking in the first round at all.

Come next Thursday, we’ll know who wound up being right.