Top NFL Draft Prospect Has Blunt Message For Todd McShay

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay knows he might anger some prospects with his evaluations of them. It looks like he struck a nerve with Najee Harris.

On a recent episode of Adam Schefter’s podcast, Harris listened to Schefter read aloud his ESPN draft scouting report from McShay. In it, McShay mentioned Harris “showed improvement” as a pass catcher over his time at Alabama.

That doesn’t sound like a negative comment, but Harris still wasn’t happy with it.

“I think Todd McShay can kiss my a–,” Harris said, via the New York Post. “How is he gonna say ‘He showed better production?’ I did not play my freshman or sophomore seasons, rarely, ever. I didn’t have an opportunity to show I could catch. It’s not ’cause I can’t, it’s ’cause I wasn’t in the game to show people I could catch. So let’s just stop looking at the stat sheet and watch the game.”

In Harris’ first two years with the Crimson Tide, he recorded only 10 receptions for 52 yards. He increased that output to 27 catches for 304 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Last season, Harris set career-highs in receptions (43) and receiving yards (425) while adding four touchdown catches. His numbers did improve tremendously over his career in Tuscaloosa, but clearly he feels like that was just a matter of him getting more opportunities, not that his skills actually markedly improved.

Either way, Harris is expected to be one of the first, if not the first, running backs to hear their name called in this month’s NFL Draft. He could possibly be a late first-round pick, and if he isn’t, likely won’t have to wait long to be chosen on Day 2.