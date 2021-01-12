The Spun

NFL Players Have A Message For Jaylen Waddle Tonight

Alabama star Jaylen Waddle making a catch against Auburn.AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 30: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls in this touchdown reception against Javaris Davis #13 of the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jaylen Waddle played in Monday night’s championship game, but clearly wasn’t 100 percent.

Waddle suffered a broken ankle in late October and was supposed to miss the rest of the season. Luckily, the Tide’s extended season allowed Waddle just enough time to recover and suit up.

Saban admitted before the game the decision to play in the title game would be up to Waddle. The electric slot couldn’t pass down the opportunity. During Alabama’s opening offensive possession, Waddle caught a short pass and converted it for a first down. He did so limping for most of the catch and run.

NFL players are sending one main message to Waddle this evening: stop playing. Why? Waddle has an NFL future ahead of him and there’s no point in risking further injury in the championship game.

There’s no question Jaylen Waddle has proved his love for the game of football. But it’s really not worth it. Waddle is an NFL player and another injury could cost him millions of dollars.

The projected future first round pick clearly wants to compete in the title game, but in reality the Tide don’t exactly need him. Alabama is rich with offense playmakers, including superstars DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris.

It’s his choice, obviously. But if it were up to current NFL players, they’d advise Waddle to sit out the rest of Monday’s title game.


