NFL World Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Reported Official Weight

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Everybody who watched DeVonta Smith play at Alabama could immediately see two things about him. One, he was really good at football and two, he was quite small.

Smith was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, but apparently that was a slight exaggeration. NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that when Smith measured in at the recent medical combine in Indianapolis, he checked in at a shade over 6-foot and 166 pounds.

Without question, that’s incredibly light for an NFL player, even a wide receiver. Of course, when you have physical talents like Smith does, it might not even matter.

Looking around the NFL media world this morning, it seems like there are some concerns over Smith’s measurements, and some even expect he could slide a bit on draft night.

However, no one appears to be doubting his ability to be a major contributor at the next level.

Smith destroyed SEC competition–plus Notre Dame and Ohio State–at his current size last season. He finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy in the process.

We’re not running the draft board for any NFL teams, but if it were up to us, Smith wouldn’t fall too far, if at all next Thursday. He’s too talented.


