NFL World Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Reported Official Weight

Everybody who watched DeVonta Smith play at Alabama could immediately see two things about him. One, he was really good at football and two, he was quite small.

Smith was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, but apparently that was a slight exaggeration. NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that when Smith measured in at the recent medical combine in Indianapolis, he checked in at a shade over 6-foot and 166 pounds.

Without question, that’s incredibly light for an NFL player, even a wide receiver. Of course, when you have physical talents like Smith does, it might not even matter.

Looking around the NFL media world this morning, it seems like there are some concerns over Smith’s measurements, and some even expect he could slide a bit on draft night.

However, no one appears to be doubting his ability to be a major contributor at the next level.

Devonta Smith is a special player. The lightest receiver the Patriots have ever drafted, Braxton Berrios, weighed almost 20 pounds more than Smith (184). https://t.co/RAOACrGocw — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 21, 2021

#Eagles should 100% take DeVonta Smith at No. 12 if he is there — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 21, 2021

Either you think DeVonta Smith's weight could be an issue or you don't. It's really doesn't matter, because he'll almost certainly be a top 12 pick. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) April 21, 2021

Would I prefer Devonta Smith be 15 pounds heavier? Yeah. Do I think he’s an exceptional football player, who has great hands, speed, route running ability and scored 43 TDs the last 3 years in the SEC? Yeah I do and he’s worth betting on no doubt. https://t.co/gjwu2AC3PZ pic.twitter.com/HFJ49wpGgM — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) April 21, 2021

Maybe his size won’t matter for his career and production but 166 will likely matter in the draft. https://t.co/nyyFnPuql0 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 21, 2021

DeVonta Smith being 166 pounds isn't the least bit surprising. Most football players don't have that build. 99% of them aren't as talented. He just comes from a tiny pool. There aren't 30 players like him failing every year. They just don't exist. Hope he holds up physically. — Jesse Fritsch (@FritschJesse) April 21, 2021

Smith destroyed SEC competition–plus Notre Dame and Ohio State–at his current size last season. He finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy in the process.

We’re not running the draft board for any NFL teams, but if it were up to us, Smith wouldn’t fall too far, if at all next Thursday. He’s too talented.