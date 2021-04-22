Anonymous NFL Scout Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

The 2021 NFL Draft features a lot of talent at the quarterback position. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are considered the best in this year’s class, but Mac Jones is generating the most buzz.

Jones is coming off an excellent season at Alabama, where he completed 77.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Some analysts have referred to Jones as a “poor man’s Joe Burrow,” while NFL legend Joe Namath has said that he’s similar to Tom Brady.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller shared some telling information this Thursday regarding how one NFL scout views Jones. It’s very evident that this scout is impressed by the Alabama signal-caller.

“The things you hear about Mac Jones are next-level,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “One area scout who wasn’t in the interview said his GM thinks Jones is the smartest QB they’ve ever interviewed.”

The things you hear about Mac Jones are next-level. One area scout who wasn't in the interview said his GM thinks Jones is the smartest QB they've ever interviewed — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 22, 2021

That’s high praise for Jones.

Miller also said that Jones is one of three quarterbacks whose names are mentioned the most around league circles. The other two are Trey Lance and Sam Ehlinger.

Jones could come off the board very early in this year’s draft. He’s been heavily linked to the San Francisco 49ers, albeit there’s no guarantee he’ll be the third pick.

Even if Jones doesn’t get selected by the 49ers, he should still be a top-15 pick next Thursday.