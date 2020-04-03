NFL Scouts Suggest Tua Tagovailoa Won’t Be 2nd QB Off The Board

Since the expectation around the league is that Joe Burrow will be the first quarterback taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, most people assume Tua Tagovailoa will be the second signal-caller that comes off the board. As Lee Corso says, “Not so fast, my friend.”

Cincinnati is projected to take Burrow on April 23 with the first pick. The next team that is in desperate need of a quarterback is selecting fifth overall in the Miami Dolphins.

Miami could start Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 2020 season, but the front office needs to add a younger option to its roster. Selecting one of the top quarterbacks in this class would make tons of sense for a team that appears to be on the rise with head coach Brian Flores.

A ton of analysts are predicting Tagovailoa to the Dolphins. However, the team’s front office might actually prefer Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert instead. According to Bleacher Report insider Matt Miller, the Dolphins aren’t convinced that Tagovailoa is the best option in the draft after Burrow.

Here’s what Miller had to say about the Dolphins’ plan, via Bleacher Report:

Dolphins fans might want to begin thinking about life without Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback after months of “Tank for Tua” talk. I’m told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren’t convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon’s Justin Herbert. The situation is fluid, but the buzz around the league is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins’ draft room.

This would be quite the surprise from Miami if it selects Herbert over Tua.

Herbert has all the physical tools a quarterback needs to succeed at the next level. That being said, Tagovailoa had much better production at the collegiate level.

Do you think Tagovailoa will be the second quarterback to come off the board?