NFL Team Signs Alabama Graduate Assistant Following Tryout

Earlier this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide signed former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to Nick Saban’s staff. Now it appears the Texans are adding an Alabama assistant to their own ranks.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing Alabama graduate assistant Shyheim Carter to their training camp roster. Carter tried out as a safety for the Texans during their minicamp this past weekend.

Last year Carter signed for the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. But despite making the final roster, he did not get a snap as a rookie.

After the season, Carter returned to his alma mater and signed on as a graduate assistant for the 2021 season. But he clearly had the itch to give the NFL another go.

Sources: Texans signing former Alabama corner Shyheim Carter after tryout @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide https://t.co/IGfpQlASNt — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2021

Coming out of high school in 2016, Shyheim Carter was a four-star prospect and the No. 71 recruit in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 9 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Louisiana.

Carter became a rock-solid safety for the Crimson Tide, recording 101 total tackles, 18 pass breakups and three interceptions in 50 games.

As a senior, he won the Pat Trammel Award after recording 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and two takeaways. But the NFL was ultimately not impressed enough by his CV and measurable to take him in the NFL Draft.

Not a lot of UDFAs get second chances in the NFL after failing to make an impact on their first. But Carter has clearly shown enough to warrant that rare second chance.

Good luck in training camp, Shyheim!