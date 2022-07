ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the football behind the wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL world is praying for former Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver John Metchie III on Sunday.

Metchie III, a second round NFL Draft pick by the Houston Texans, has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The former Alabama star isn't expected to play football this season.

Our thoughts are with Metchie as he makes his recovery. We can't wait to see him back on the field in Houston.

Get well soon, John.