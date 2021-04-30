NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Taking Jaylen Waddle

On Thursday night the NFL world tuned in as the 2021 draft kicked off from Cleveland, ushering in a new crop of NFL talent.

The first two picks off the board went as expected. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while the New York Jets picked former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Not long later, the San Francisco 49ers turned heads by selecting former North Dakota State standout Trey Lance. The first non-quarterback went off the board a pick later, with the Atlanta Falcons selecting Kyle Pitts.

Former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went to the Cincinnati Bengals before the Miami Dolphins went with former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The latter has all of the speed necessary to create mismatches with the defense. He’s drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media after the Dolphins picked Waddle.

The #Dolphins are in all on Tua Tagovailoa and they’re getting him help at No. 6 overall: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle is the pick. Speeeeed. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2021

Roll Fins! 🐬 Jaylen Waddle reunites with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xnSCcHbTse — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2021

Waddle reconnects with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, things could get a bit awkward following Waddle’s comment about Tua from earlier in draft season.

When asked to pick between Mac Jones and Tua, Waddle went with Mac Jones.

“I like Mac Jones too. I like Mac Jones…just my preference,” he said. “Both of them are great quarterbacks, but I love Mac. He was a guy that I came in with from Day 1 when we were on the third team together and we worked our way up.”

Perhaps they’ll put that behind them this season.