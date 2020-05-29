Nick Saban Explains What He Likes About His 2020 Alabama Team So Far

Like every other coach in college football Nick Saban is facing a pretty unprecedented situation this offseason. That doesn’t mean he’s out on the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide at all.

Spring football was cut short for most programs, if it got going at all before things were effectively shut down. Players will be allowed to return to campus in early June, which is a big step forward. The team impressed Saban in what they were able to do remotely, as well.

“Well, you know, that’s kind of difficult because all we’ve had with this particular team is the offseason program,” he said during an appearance on the 2020 L’Arche Mobile Football Preview, when asked to share some notes on the upcoming team. “Some of the things that I really liked about this team so far is that we’ve had the best attention to detail. The most disciplined. Guys go into class on and off the field, you know, whether it was guys going to class, fewer points, guys doing a good job in the offseason program and not having a lot of problems.”

“But because we didn’t have spring practice, it’s really hard to evaluate the progress, especially of the youngest players who are less experienced, who benefit the most from spring practice,” Saban continued. “Hopefully, if we can get back to some kind of summer program, we’ll be able to systematically implement something that will help the development so these guys will be a little more ready for fall camp.”

That attention to detail will serve this team well going forward, as there are few things that Nick Saban fixates on more. The team returns plenty of playmakers, even with the losses from last year’s impressive offense, and could take a nice step forward on defense.

Saban also spoke at length about the importance of leadership during crisis. The Alabama head coach, who recently recorded a public health PSA, hopes that everyone continues to work together to move forward here.

“I think, first of all, what we’re going through right now with this pandemic, the No. 1 concern anybody has is the health and safety of people everywhere. And I think, obviously, if you follow the health guidelines that have been established by our government and our communities, it’s the best opportunity to slow the spread of this, whether it’s washing your hands, social distancing, staying at home whenever possible. I think we have to do this together, and everybody’s gotta do their part. And I think once, maybe, we’re not taxing the healthcare system so dramatically, maybe we can start to get back to normal.”

Hopefully he is right about that last part, and we can start to get back to normal soon.

