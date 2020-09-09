Nick Saban Addresses Alabama QB Battle Ahead Of 2020 Season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave an assessment of the Tide’s quarterback battle between Mac Jones and Bryce Young on Tuesday evening. For now, Jones still has work to do to cement his status as the starter.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a few more weeks to get the depth chart situated before their season-opener against the Missouri Tigers. Most notably, Saban has to decide on a new starting quarterback after losing Tua Tagovailoa to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jones is the obvious candidate. He filled in as the starter last season after Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury late in the year. Jones has the experience to boast, having played in 17 games these past two seasons.

But five-star freshman Bryce Young appears capable of challenging Jones for the starting gig. Saban assessed his team’s quarterback competition between Jones and Young following Tuesday’s practice.

“I think Mac (Jones) has had a really good week this week, had a really good day on Saturday,” Saban said on Tuesday, via Alabama beat reporter Charlie Potter. “Maybe not quite what we’d want in the first scrimmage, but a lot of guys didn’t play as well as we’d like in the first scrimmage.”

As for Young, Saban acknowledges he’s a talented youngster. But it appears the five-star needs a bit more experience before he can challenge Jones for the starting gig.

Saban: "I think Bryce (Young) has shown he’s a very talented guy. He’s just got to get more knowledge and experience to be able to be a little more consistent in terms of his execution. And Paul (Tyson) has made a significant amount of improvement, as well." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 8, 2020

For now, it appears Jones is in the lead. But watch out for Young as the SEC’s 2020 season approaches.

The five-star freshman out of Southern California has all the tools necessary to be a college football star. Even if Jones ends up as Alabama’s starter, Young should earn plenty of playing time this season.