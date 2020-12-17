Nick Saban Addresses Retirement Before SEC Title Game vs. Florida

Nick Saban’s retirement is inevitable, but the Alabama head coach isn’t ready to give up his coaching gig for a while.

Saban has become a college football icon, and it’ll be a strange day when he decides to leave the sport behind. Luckily, it doesn’t appear it’ll happen for a while.

The Alabama head coach is gearing to take on the Florida Gators this Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. The Tide’s 2020 success is yet another sign that Saban has yet to slow down – and until he does, he’s not walking away from his head coaching position.

Saban revealed on Thursday he’s not going to retire unless he becomes a hinderance to Alabama. By the sounds of it, he’s not retiring anytime soon.

“If I thought that my presence here was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or with the program, with the players, then I’d say it would be time not to do it anymore,” Saban said on Thursday, via Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

Nick Saban responds to retirement question ahead of SEC title game "If I thought that my presence here was not something that was a positive for the University of Alabama or with the program … then I'd say it would be time not to do it anymore."https://t.co/KRlJFv2qWs pic.twitter.com/TBKAdnDfie — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 17, 2020

We expect nothing less from Nick Saban. His competitive spirit is going to keep him in the college football game for many years to come.

He’s led the Tide on another impressive undefeated regular season. Alabama now has a chance to win the SEC Championship and secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff .

As long as Saban keeps churning along, so will Alabama. And until that same success slows down, Saban is here to stay.