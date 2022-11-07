Nick Saban Admits What He's Done Poorly This Season

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season.

With three regular season games remaining, Alabama already has two losses, and has been all but eliminated from the SEC and national championship races. This hasn't happened since 2010.

Speaking on Monday, two days after his team's overtime loss at LSU, Saban addressed one of the issues his team is having, and his own role in perpetuating it.

This year's Tide, according to Saban, have been too focused on the results of past Alabama teams and have not been as diligent about "the process" the head coach always talks about.

Via Bama Online:

“First of all, I don’t think it’s really fair to the team to create the kind of expectations that get created for the team before they ever have a body of work,” Saban said. “But that’s kind of the nature of the beast in this day and age. I think being able to handle that, not putting pressure on yourself to try to live up to that expectation, sort of creates a lot of anxiety in some cases. You put pressure on yourself, whatever it is, which means you’re really focused on outcomes, not process, and I think that’s the biggest thing that we’ve gotta get our players back to do.

“When I say you’ve got to focus on what it takes to win and enjoy winning, that’s what I’m talking about. Not the pressure to win and then the relief when you win rather than the job that you won. There’s a difference in all that. I’m not blaming anybody for it. It is what is. But you’ve gotta be able to handle that and not let it affect you. I’ve done, I guess, a pretty average of getting our players out of that mode."

While the national and conference titles may be out the window, the 2022 Crimson Tide don't want to join their 2010 and 2007 counterparts as the only teams in Saban's Alabama tenure to lose three or more regular season games.

The Tide will have to beat 11th-ranked Ole Miss on the road and Austin Peay and Auburn at home in order to make that happen.