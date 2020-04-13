Nick Saban Reveals His Advice To QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is no longer a member of the Alabama football program, but that doesn’t mean Nick Saban hasn’t helped him throughout the draft process.

Over the last few months, Tua has continued rehabbing his injured hip as he tries to prove he’s ready for the next level. After recently being given a clean bill of health, it looks like Tua will hear his name called pretty early next Thursday night.

In an interview with Hannah Storm on ESPN’s SportsCenter today, Saban was asked several questions about his star former pupil. The final one was about what advice he’s given Tua throughout this whirlwind offseason.

The coach’s response was typical Saban:

“I think staying focused and controlling the things that you can control. You can’t control what everybody’s saying, you can’t control what everybody thinks. But you can control your rehab, you can control the things that the medical staff is telling you to do, day in and day out, and be smart, be upfront. And the last advice that I gave him was, ‘You’re not going to be able to do a medical re-check, so make sure you get re-checked and send it to all the teams, so at least they’re getting that information from somebody that they have faith, trust and confidence in.’ And I think he’s done a good job of managing this and a good job of handling this. He’s worked really hard in his rehab, and I do think he’s in a position where he’s ready to start playing football again.”

You can watch the full interview with Storm and Saban below.

Today was a big day for Saban and ESPN. In addition to this interview, the Worldwide Leader announced that the legendary coach filmed a pair of shows for its popular “Detail” series.

In the episodes, Saban breaks down Tua and LSU’s Joe Burrow, the draft’s top two quarterback prospects. Both segments are now available on ESPN+.