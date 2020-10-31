Look: Nick Saban’s Daughter Shares Adorable Birthday Message

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban had more than just a football game on his mind on this year’s Halloween.

The legendary college football coach turned 69-years-old on Saturday. And the birthday wishes started rolling in.

Among the best messages that the Crimson Tide coach got on Saturday came from an extremely close family member.

Saban’s daughter, Kristen, shared an adorable throwback Halloween picture on Twitter to commemorate her father’s birthday on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look:

Happy birthday to the 🐐

Love, your little 🎃 pic.twitter.com/R7TauqycHE — KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) October 31, 2020

The picture from a couple decades ago shows another one of Saban’s birthdays that he got to enjoy on Halloween with his daughter.

As one of the best college football coaches sees another year come and go, it seems appropriate to take a look at Saban’s legacy. Over 25 years of experience, he has racked up an impressive 253-61-1 overall record, including a nearly unbelievable record of 162-23 while at Alabama. Over his 14 years with the Crimson Tide, Saban has won five national championships.

Alabama looks ready for another deep postseason run after a blistering 5-0 start in 2020.

Unfortunately for Saban, the birthday celebration can’t last too long. The Crimson Tide play Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET tonight as Alabama looks to continue its SEC dominance.