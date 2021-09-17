Nick Saban On Preparing For Florida’s 2-QB System

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes every opponent seriously – especially Florida. He addressed the kind of challenge the Gators pose earlier this week.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban highlighted how effective Florida are with their two-quarterback system. He said that the combined talents of Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson makes it “more challenging” to plan for since they’re both efficient passers on top of solid runners.

“First of all, they do have a two-quarterback system,” Saban said, via 247Sports. “I don’t think you prepare differently. Both guys have the ability to make plays passing and they run the same sort of quarterback runs with both guys and both guys are very talented in both areas. When the quarterback can run and they run quarterback runs, it’s almost like playing against Wildcat so they’ve got an extra blocker.

“But they also have the ability to make big plays in the passing game, which they’ve made and been pretty efficient in the passing game. It’s more challenging when you play against guys — and both guys are very efficient, effective passers as well as runners.”

Nick Saban boasts a near-flawless record against the Florida Gators as the Alabama head coach. He’s 7-1 against the Gators since taking over in 2007, and has won seven straight. Four of those wins have come in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama are favored by over 14 points heading into Saturday’s game against Florida. Regardless of what Saban says about how “challenging” it is to prepare, they’re expected to make it a rout.

Will Florida give Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide problems with their two quarterbacks this Saturday?

The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

[247Sports]