Betting Line Suggests How Many Points Nick Saban Is Worth

A large portion of a head coach’s impact is in preparation during the week, game planning and leading practice. Alabama football’s Nick Saban is unmatched in his preparation, but he’s also a great in-game coach as well. Alabama is definitely at a disadvantage, assuming he won’t be able to lead the team this Saturday against Georgia.

On Wednesday evening, news hit that Saban, as well as Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, had tested positive for COVID-19. Saban is now self-isolating at home, and luckily, feels well by all accounts. He oversaw practice via Zoom on Wednesday, and was able to give instruction virtually.

That ends on Saturday, unfortunately for Saban. While isolating for COVID-19, he will no longer be able to be in contact with his team beginning 90 minutes before the game. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will serve as the interim head coach for arguably Alabama’s biggest game of the year, against the Bulldogs.

The news does give us some insight into a pretty interesting question: just how many points is an elite coach like Nick Saban worth on game day? Based on how the line has shifted since the news broke yesterday, it appears to be about 2.5 points.

If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering how much the best head coach in college football is worth to the spread, you basically got your answer Wednesday. About 2.5 points. https://t.co/flTmSxBRYk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 15, 2020

Before the news, Alabama was a between a six and 6.5-point favorite in the game at home. Now, the line is in at -4. It wouldn’t be surprising if that line comes down even further ahead of Saturday.

Sarkisian is an experienced head coach, which helps a bit. He previously served at USC and Washington. Saban also remains heavily involved in game preparation, so his influence is still heavily baked into the game itself, even if he won’t be roaming the sideline on Saturday.

Alabama football hosts Georgia at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

