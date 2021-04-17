Look: Nick Saban Trolls Alabama Player After Terrible Pass

Nick Saban is notoriously serious when it comes to all things football. But, the Alabama head coach decided to poke a little fun at one of his players during today’s Crimson Tide spring scrimmage.

On an end-around trick play, junior wide receiver Slade Bolden received a pitch in the backfield. With pressure coming up the middle, the slot receiver released an ugly pass that fell well short of his intended target.

Coming onto the field to talk to Bolden after the play, Saban had a hilarious remark for his returning player.

“Slade! I could throw it behind my back better than that,” the legendary coach said.

"I can throw it behind my back better than that." Saban is hilarious 😂 🔊 pic.twitter.com/hzciN9otDa — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 17, 2021

Through the 2020 season, Bolden was an excellent supplementary receiving option for Nick Saban’s stacked wideout corps. Behind superstar wide receivers DeVonta Smith, John Metchie III, Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris and TE1 Jahleel Billingsley, Bolden finished the national championship-winning season as the sixth leading receiver on the team with 270 yards.

His one touchdown of the 2020 season came in the Tide’s 52-24 championship victory over Ohio State.

With Smith, Waddle and Harris all off to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, the 5-foot-11 slot receiver should be in for an increased role in 2021.

Notching the No. 1 incoming recruiting class in the nation for the second time in three years, Saban and his squad look to be primed for yet another dominant season.