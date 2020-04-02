Even though college football teams aren’t holding practices right now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is doing his best to make sure each and every one of his players are held accountable during this time.

During a teleconference on Thursday afternoon, Saban announced that Markail Benton has been suspended from the team. The reason as to why he received a suspension is unknown at this time.

Coming out of high school, Benton was the No. 100 overall recruit and No. 4 recruit from Alabama, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Last season, he appeared in eight games for the Crimson Tide, registering 19 tackles.

Benton wasn’t on Alabama’s online roster earlier this year, which had many people wondering about his status for the 2020 season. There’s no indication that he’ll leave the program, but it’ll be interesting to see how long this suspension lasts.

Saban said Markail Benton was suspended from the team. "That hasn't really changed." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 2, 2020

The projected depth chart for Alabama has Benton listed as the No. 2 middle linebacker behind Shane Lee.

Per usual, the Crimson Tide are losing a handful of talented defensive players to the upcoming draft. It’s imperative that Saban finds worthy replacements for the fall.

Benton’s suspension certainly hurts where he stands with the coaching staff, but he might have time to redeem himself.