Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs.

Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery tomorrow. He is officially out for the rest of the season.

McClellan had been serving as Alabama’s No. 2 running back behind Brian Robinson Jr. this year. He finishes his season with 40 carries for 191 yards and one touchdown.

McClellan has also been a weapon on special teams, taking a blocked punt to the house against Mercer. In that game, he had touchdowns as a rusher, receiver and special teamer.

Coming out of high school in 2020, Jase McClellan was a top 50 prospect in the country, per 247Sports. He was a track star in high school and projected very early as a future NFL prospect.

As a freshman in 2020, McClellan finished third on the team in rushing yards as the Crimson Tide went 14-0 and won the national title.

With Brian Robinson Jr. poised to graduate after this season, McClellan could be in line to start in 2022.

Hopefully this injury is only a setback and doesn’t have deeper consequences for his college or professional careers.

As for the Alabama running game, we’ll likely see a lot more out of sophomore Roydell Williams, who had three carries in the 42-21 win over Ole Miss.

Alabama play Texas A&M this coming Saturday. The game will be played at 8 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.