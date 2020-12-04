Nick Saban Announces His Status For LSU Game

Just over a week ago, the college football world learned that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the positive test, Saban was not allowed on the sideline last weekend for the game against Auburn. The Crimson Tide didn’t need their head coach to win the game, however.

Alabama rolled to a 42-13 victory over the Tigers. With that win, the Crimson Tide retained their spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

With that game in the rearview, fans wondered if Saban would return for this weekend’s game against LSU. On Thursday night, the head coach himself addressed those question.

“Yeah, I’ll be there,” Saban said. “I’m good.”

Here’s more via AL.com:

“I think my time is up so I’m ready to get back into the swing of things even though I’ve been there for every possible thing. It’s just been a little different but now I can get back in person and do all the things we need to do without an issue or a problem.”

Saban said he’s been cleared to travel with the team tomorrow for their trip to Louisiana.

Alabama is in prime position for the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide have been dominant in every game this season and enter the game against LSU as heavy favorites.

Alabama and LSU kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.