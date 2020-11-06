Nick Saban Announces RB Trey Sanders Was Involved In Car Accident

On Friday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced a player on the team was involved in a car accident.

Running back Trey Sanders was involved in an accident this morning, Saban announced to reporters. The good news is Sanders is in stable condition, but did suffer non-life threatening injuries.

According to a report from 247Sports, the accident occurred when Sanders was home in Florida. The Crimson Tide are in the midst of their bye week.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries,” Saban said in a statement. “We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

In four games so far this season, Sanders racked up 134 rushing yards on 30 carries. He is coming off of the best game of his career, in which he ran for 80 yards on just 12 carries against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sanders is in his second season with the Tide. He missed his freshman campaign after suffering a foot injury during training camp.

He is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 1 running back in the 2019 class. Alabama is off this weekend before a pivotal contest against the LSU Tigers next weekend.

We hope Sanders makes a speedy recovery and can be back out on the field soon.