Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense
Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot.
Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
"Maybe by Oct. 1 or something like that, he’ll be close to being ready to come back," Saban said, via On3.
This is an unfortunate development for Earle, who is expected to have a large role in Alabama's offense this year.
During the 2021 season, Earle had 12 catches for 148 yards. He also returned 13 punts for 88 yards.
Alabama lost two star wideouts to the NFL this offseason in John Metchie III and Jameson Williams.
Ja'Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell could end up being the Week 1 starters for Alabama. When Earle returns from his foot injury, the coaching staff will most likely find a role for him.