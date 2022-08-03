Nick Saban Apparently Has 1 Surprising Pregame Superstition

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Not even Nick Saban can avoid having pregame superstitions.

During an appearance on The Andy Staples Show, John Talty was asked about Saban's pregame movie choices.

Talty, the author of The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became The Greatest Ever, recalled the time that Saban allowed his players to watch The Ring before a game. At that time, Saban was the head coach at LSU.

"They saw The Ring, which by the way, is probably the scariest movie I've seen in the theaters," Staples said. "I remember watching it with my wife and being terrified."

LSU's players had a flat performance after watching The Ring. Talty said multiple starters didn't sleep well the night before the game because they were scared.

This is a hilarious story, albeit there's nothing funny about The Ring.

Of course, Saban found a way to turn this experience at LSU into a learning lesson. From that moment on, he decided that his teams would no longer watch scary movies before games.