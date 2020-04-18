Nick Saban Appears To Take A Shot At Former Alabama Assistant

In late February, longtime Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran decided to leave the Crimson Tide for a rival program.

Cochran took a job on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia, serving as the team’s new special teams coordinator. Alabama then hired David Ballou as the Director of Sports Performance and Dr. Matt Rhea as the Director of Performance Science.

Both Ballou and Rhea came from Indiana, where they had been for two years. Ballou previously worked for IMG Academy, a premier high school in Florida where he worked with former Alabama star Dylan Moses.

On Saturday afternoon, head coach Nick Saban spoke about the team’s newest additions to the coaching staff. He raved about their approach heading into the 2020 season.

“Light years in advance of what people had been doing for a long, long time,” Saban said. “Everyone else we interviewed (was) like strength coaches from the past. These guys are way ahead of that.”

Nick Saban on @AlabamaFTBL new strength & conditioning and sports science coaches: “Light years in advance of what people had been doing for a long, long time. Everyone else we interviewed (was) like strength coaches from the past. These guys are way ahead of that.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) April 18, 2020

Some on social media thought Saban was taking a shot at his former strength and conditioning coach.

A “rift” reportedly grew between Saban and Cochran after the latter allegedly tried to join Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. That eventually led Cochran to leave the program for Georgia.

Now they’ll be in opposition when the college football season kicks off – hopefully – in 2020.