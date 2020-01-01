Nick Saban Asked About Tua’s Future After The Citrus Bowl

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has less than three weeks to announce his NFL Draft decision. Many still expect the star signal caller to go pro, but there’s some buzz swirling that he might return to school.

Despite the hip injury that led to surgery and cost Tagovailoa the end of his junior season, many draftniks expect the Crimson Tide standout will still be a top 10 pick in April’s draft. He could even go in the top five.

However, Tagovailoa will have to weigh those projections with how his body feels and if he thinks he has unfinished business in Tuscaloosa. Whatever he’s thinking, Alabama head coach Nick Saban either doesn’t know or won’t say.

Saban was mum when asked about Tua’s future after today’s 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

“I think that’s a decision he and his family need to make, and I’m sure when they make it, they’ll let everyone know,” Saban told the media, via Saturday Down South.

When asked about Tagovailoa’s recovering hip and his readiness for the NFL Draft, Saban answered with his typical wry sense of humor.

“I’m not a doctor. I’m struggling to be a good coach.”@AlabamaFTBL HC Nick Saban when asked if he thinks Tua Tagavailoa could be medically ready for the @NFL Draft. #CitrusBowl — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 1, 2020

Again, it would still be shocking if Tua elected to come back, especially if his draft stock remains as high as it is. Still, it’s not a possibility we can discount at this time.

January 20 is the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.