Nick Saban Asked For Update On Bryce Young

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With a tough matchup against Tennessee coming up this Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been dealing with nonstop questions about Bryce Young's status.

Young missed last weekend's game against Texas A&M due to a shoulder injury. Jalen Milroe started in his place.

Earlier this week, Saban said he's hopeful that Young will suit up against the Volunteers.

"Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week," Saban said. "But this is something nobody can predict how quickly he'll get an opportunity to do what he needs to do."

On Wednesday, Saban didn't have any new information to share with the media. All he mentioned was that Young will practice in some capacity.

When healthy, Young is arguably the best player in college football. He has 1,202 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Milroe, who was filling in for Young last Saturday, had an inconsistent performance for the Crimson Tide. Although he had three touchdowns, he also had three turnovers.

If Milroe starts this Saturday against Tennessee, he'll need to cut down on the turnovers.

"You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they're designed. ... So those things are all things that we definitely need to improve on," Saban said, via ESPN.

Alabama should provide a new update on Young later this week.