Nick Saban Was Asked To Pick Between Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy

Alabama is known for sending defensive players to the NFL every year, but this spring was a little bit different. Nick Saban’s program produced a handful of offensive playmakers, such as Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

Jeudy had the more successful career at Alabama, but Ruggs came off the board first. Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders selected the speedster with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round. Three picks later, the Denver Broncos took Jeudy with the No. 15 overall selection.

On Wednesday, Saban appeared on NFL Now to discuss his former players and how their skillsets will translate at the next level. Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network put Saban on the spot by asking him to choose which wideout he prefers: Jeudy or Ruggs?

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Saban didn’t definitively answer the question. However, he did provide great analysis on both wide receivers and how it all comes down to a team’s preference.

From NFL.com:

“I think it’s a matter of personal preference, choice, whatever you want to call it,” Saban told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano Wednesday on NFL Now. “I think receivers are a little bit like a basketball team, you got a point guard, you got a two-guard, you got a swing forward, you got a power forward, they’re all different but they’re all very critical to being successful as a team. “So, if your personal preference was to have a speed receiver then Henry Ruggs is probably as good as it gets. If you wanted somebody whose a little more of a finesse type player, great slot receiver, good option route runner than you probably would favor Jerry Jeudy.”

We’ve seen Alabama wideouts have success in the NFL – just look at Amari Cooper and Julio Jones.

Jeudy and Ruggs will have the chance to compete head-to-head in the AFC West. It’ll be fun to see who puts up better numbers this season.

Which former Crimson Tide wide receiver do you prefer?