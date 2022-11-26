Look: Nick Saban Bleeding During Iron Bowl

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team in warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During the first half of the Iron Bowl, fans around the country quickly noticed that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was bleeding.

Saban's left cheek was bloody due to a collision with a player's shoulder pad.

According to CBS' broadcast crew, Saban will be just fine. The crew even joked that he's "cleared to return."

Unsurprisingly, the shot of Saban bleeding on the sideline is going viral on social media.

Saban probably isn't happy about cutting his face in the first half. That being said, he has to be pleased with his team's performance so far.

Alabama currently leads 35-14 over Auburn at halftime. Star quarterback Bryce Young already has 264 passing yards and three touchdowns.

As long as Alabama's defense doesn't suffer a collapse in the second half, Saban should be able to walk out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a bloody cheek and an Iron Bowl victory.