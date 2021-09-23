Look: Nick Saban Had Blunt Question For Media Tonight

The 2021 college football season is just three weeks old and Nick Saban is already at odds with the media.

During a media session after Wednesday’s practice, the Alabama head coach made a snide remark to a reporter who had asked a question about tight end Jahleel Billingsley. The junior, who was expected to take on a major role in the offense this year, has made just one catch so far this season and saw very little time in the Crimson Tide’s first two games.

Billingsley did take on more responsibility in Alabama’s win over Florida, so a reporter asked Saban why that was the case on Wednesday.

“Well he’s doing what he is supposed to do, he’s practicing better, he’s more engaged and he’s more focused on what he is supposed to do and he’s having more positive performance on the field, which is what any player is supposed to do,” Saban replied.

But the Alabama head coach didn’t stop there. He then fired back at the reporters on the call and questioned if they had ever played sports.

“Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?” Saban posited. “Then it’s up to the players to do what they’re supposed to do so they get to play because that means they’re one of the best players now. So that’s what [Jahleel]’s doing now.

“But maybe if you didn’t play, maybe that’s not something you quite get.”

The 🐐 asks, "Did any of you play sports?" 😂 Full press Conference https://t.co/CYTp3qLbG2 pic.twitter.com/eUIvxBZ9jL — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Saban has fired back at a reporter for a legitimate question. The Alabama head coach has become somewhat well-known for responding to the media in this manner when he’s not a fan of what’s being asked.

Clearly Billingsley has been doing what Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching have wanted of him, whatever that might be, and the Alabama head coach is already hitting mid-season form.

[Saturday Down South]