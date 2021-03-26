Nick Saban Explains Change In Philosophy Despite Winning 4 Titles

Alabama has always been known for its great defense during the Nick Saban era, but in recent years the Crimson Tide have won national titles because of their offense.

This past season, Alabama had an explosive offense that was led by Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. That unit averaged a whopping 48.5 points per game.

During a recent media session, Saban explained why his coaching philosophy changed. He admit that he saw the game changing due to run-pass options and plays of that sort.

“The game is different now, people score fast,” Saban said. “I grew up with the idea that you play good defense, you run the ball, you control vertical field position on special teams and you’re going to win. Whoever rushes the ball for the most yards is going to win the game. You’re not going to win anything now doing that.

“With the way the spread is and the way the rules are that you can block downfield and throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage – those rules have changed college football. No-huddle fastball has changed college football. So I changed my philosophy about five or six years ago, maybe more than that. When Lane [Kiffin] came here, we said we have to outscore them.”

Love him or hate him, Nick Saban was dropping some old school dimes tonight in the @TheLHSCA coaches clinic. He also discussed his philosophy changes and when he knew he needed to adapt or die. pic.twitter.com/8V6w7Vxo23 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 26, 2021

Nick Saban admits that his old standard for an average defense was giving up 13 points per game. That average has increased due to the new rules, so now he’s okay with giving up 19 points per game, which was best in the SEC last year.

Over the past two seasons, we’ve seen unstoppable offenses from Alabama and LSU. Those two national title teams weren’t anomalies, they just adapted to the new style of college football faster than other schools.

