Nick Saban Comments On Steve Sarkisian Winning The Broyles Award

Steve Sarkisian’s return to Alabama has gone smoothly. In his second season back in Tuscaloosa, Sark has the Crimson Tide offense humming.

In addition to leading a star-studded unit that is scoring nearly 50 points per game, Sarkisian also served as interim head coach for Alabama’s win over Auburn when Nick Saban missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sarkisian was rewarded for his work with the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant in college football. This week, Saban offered praise for the 46-year-old OC during his media availability before Friday’s Rose Bowl Game against Notre Dame.

“I think Sark has done an outstanding job in terms of, first of all, system and scheme; secondly, in terms of how he teaches the players,” Saban said. “And he’s a very good quarterback coach. So he’s really helped the development of the quarterback. I think Mac would be the first one to probably tell you that. And I think a combination of all those things and how he manages his staff and everybody’s on the same page and works really, really well together. “So he’s just done an outstanding job. He’s contributed as much as anybody that we’ve ever had here in terms of his knowledge and experience and how he manages the offensive side of the ball.”

With his work this season, Sarkisian has put himself on the head coaching radar. He was reportedly linked to the Auburn job, which eventually went to Boise State’s Bryan Harsin.

We could see Sarkisian draw interest if there are any more open posts on the coaching carousel in January, and there’s always the possibility he returns to the NFL as an offensive coordinator.

[ 247Sports ]