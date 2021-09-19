Nick Saban Identifies His Biggest Concern After Close Win

It isn’t too often that we see an SEC opponent come within three points of beating Nick Saban and Alabama the way Florida did yesterday.

And while the Crimson Tide defense did its job when it absolutely had to, shutting down a late two-point conversion to preserve a 31-29 victory, Saban still indicated that he was concerned by his team’s performance on that side of the ball.

Alabama surrendered 440 yards of total offense, including 245 on the ground. All four of Florida’s touchdowns came via its rushing attack.

“Especially on defense,” Saban said of his worries, via Saturday Down South. “We had a lot of mental errors. And they did a good job, they did a really good job. They had a good plan, and when you’re playing the option, everybody’s gotta be disciplined. Somebody’s got the quarterback, somebody’s got the pitch, and we weren’t doing that correctly. I think we were afraid to do a lot of other things that we had planned in the game. But we didn’t get off the field on third down either. “We had several opportunities, especially in the fourth quarter, to get off the field on third where we created long-yardage situations. When they went 99 yards for a touchdown, they got it backed up on the 1-yard line and we got a third down, we’ve gotta get off the field.”

Next week, Alabama will host Southern Miss in what should be an easy victory and a chance to improve fundamentals.

They will need to crack down defensively, because in two weeks, Lane Kiffin brings his high-powered Ole Miss offense to Tuscaloosa.