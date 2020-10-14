Nick Saban Credits 1 Coach For Changing His Mindset At Alabama

Nick Saban is arguably the best coach in college football history, but even he has to learn from other coaches every now and then.

In a conversation with reporters, the Alabama head coach discussed how SEC offenses and defenses have changed over the past few years. His comments came after Alabama out-dueled Ole Miss by a final score of 63-48.

Saban gave credit to one former SEC coach who seemed to change the game. The six-time national champion said former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze shaped how he transformed his offense.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Saban said Freeze’s tempo and run-pass options forced him to make a change. “When you can beat em, join em,” Saban said.

It’s difficult enough to beat Nick Saban once, but Hugh Freeze and his Ole Miss Rebels took down the Tide twice. Freeze became one of only a handful of coaches to beat Saban more than once.

Freeze took down the Tide in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015 and nearly did for a third time in 2016.

Clearly that had a lasting impact on Saban, who transformed how his team played on offense. Over the past few years, Alabama has had one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football.

Even without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide’s offense is firing on all cylinders yet again this season.