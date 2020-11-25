Nick Saban’s Daugher Kristen Shares Message After Father’s Positive Test

Alabama football will be without head coach Nick Saban for this weekend’s Iron Bowl after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Saban tested positive for the virus back in October, but it was actually a false result. After he tested negative multiple times, he was allowed to coach that weekend against Georgia.

That will not happen this time. The 69-year-old head coach is symptomatic (mildly, thankfully), which means he is going to have to isolate. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will lead the Tide this weekend against Auburn.

Saban’s daughter Kristan Saban Setas typically shares fun and inspirational messages to Alabama fans on Twitter. However, she took on a more somber tone today following her dad’s diagnosis.

“I don’t have the fun hearts for you this time. But we’re a strong family and he will get through this. Thanks for all the positivity!” she wrote.

I don’t have the fun hearts for you this time. But we’re a strong family and he will get through this. Thanks for all the positivity! 💪🏼♥️ — KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) November 25, 2020

Like we said, thankfully Saban doesn’t appear to be seriously ill as a result of COVID-19. Let’s hope it stays that way and he makes a quick and complete recovery.

In the meantime, Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.