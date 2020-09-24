Nick Saban’s Daughter Can’t Wait For Saturday’s Game

Alabama opens up its 2020 season at Missouri this weekend. The game has a little bit of extra meaning for Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen.

Five months ago, Kristen Saban Setas gave birth to a son, James. The little boy is Nick Saban’s second grandchild and his first grandson.

Saturday will be James Nickolas Setas’ first Alabama game, and his mom already has some special things planned. On Twitter this afternoon, Kristen said she’s really looking forward to her dressing her son in Crimson Tide attire.

“I. Can. Not. Wait. To put James in his first Alabama gameday outfit this weekend. Omg,” she wrote.

Baby James won’t remember any of the action, but odds are, his first Alabama game will be a blowout. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites on the road over the Tigers.

Despite losing out on the SEC West and SEC titles to LSU in 2019, Alabama is once again favored to win the division and the conference this fall. Seventy-seven of 96 SEC media members picked the Crimson Tide to win the league in the annual media poll released this week.

Alabama and Missouri will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN.