Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Has Blunt Message For Ignorant Fans

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen has no patience for any Alabama football fans not following social distancing guidelines.

Earlier today, photos of huge crowds outside Tuscaloosa bars went viral on Twitter. It is Bid Day for Greek life at Alabama, so there’s a partying mood in the air.

However, it’s not just Alabama players and athletic director Greg Byrne who are unhappy with the lack of distancing and mask wearing going on. Kristen Saban Setas has been addressing this issue all afternoon on Twitter.

In one tweet, she had a brutally honest message for anyone challenging her father for not speaking up.

“And to the next person who tells me ‘well your dad should do a PSA’…We put out TWO PSA’s in March,” Kristen wrote. “One from our foundation and one from the football account. If you didn’t pay attention, that’s your problem. This isn’t his responsibility, it’s your own.”

As recently as May, Nick Saban starred in a PSA encouraging mask wearing so that there can be a college football season. As of now, the SEC says it is playing, but scenes like Sunday’s in Tuscaloosa are more than a little disheartening.

Then again, if people don’t get it by now, they never will.