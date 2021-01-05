Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Deletes Her Twitter Account

To put it simply, things escalated quickly on Twitter this afternoon for Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas.

It all started when reports emerged saying that Ohio State was having COVID-19 issues, and as a result, there was a possibility that Monday’s national title game between the Buckeyes and Alabama could get pushed back a week.

Subsequent statements from Ohio State and the College Football Playoff committee indicate any talk of a postponement is premature, but before they were issued, Kristen Saban put the Buckeyes on blast on social media.

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT,” she said in a since-deleted tweet on Twitter. “I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.”

Naturally, Kristen took a ton of heat for these words. At first, she deleted the tweet before making her account private.

Now, she’s taken the next step of deleting her Twitter account. Let this entire saga be a reminder to think before you tweet.

Also, how angry do you think Nick Saban was at his daughter? The last thing he wants is for one of his family members to feed OSU some bulletin board material.