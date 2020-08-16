Nick Saban’s Daughter Has A Message For Alabama Fans

Right now, Nick Saban and Alabama are scheduled to play football this fall. The SEC says it is moving forward with its 2020 season.

However, things could change. Two Power 5 leagues have already said they will play in the spring, and there’s a chance the ACC, SEC and Big 12 could follow suit.

If that happens, Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen has a message for Crimson Tide fans who will no doubt be disappointed. She shared it on Twitter this afternoon.

“If we don’t get football this year, just take a look at our incoming 2021 class and then look forward to THAT,” Kristen wrote.

If we don’t get football this year, just take a look at our incoming 2021 class and then look forward to THAT. 🏟🔥💪🏼 — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) August 16, 2020

Currently, Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is No. 2 in the country, trailing only Ohio State. The Crimson Tide have 18 verbal commitments, including four from five-star prospects. Additionally, they have 10 four-star pledges.

Whether there is a 2020 season in the fall, or it gets moved to spring 2021 or outright canceled, Alabama will once again be absolutely loaded for the 2021 fall campaign.

Nothing can stop Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide from recruiting, even a global pandemic.