Nick Saban’s Daughter Shares Heartwarming Video After Win

Nick Saban continued to add to his legacy on Friday with yet another important postseason victory.

The Crimson Tide head coach led his program to a massive 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the annual Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama was the stronger team throughout on both sides of the ball and comfortably punched a spot in the National Championship.

For Saban, the win accomplished a complete comeback after an underwhelming year in 2019. The Crimson Tide bounced back from missing out on the CFP to being the favorite to walk away with a national title.

Saban also got to celebrate the Rose Bowl victory with his family. After Friday’s game, Kristen, Nick’s daughter, shared a video of the Alabama head coach greeting his family following the win.

NEXT UP NATTY pic.twitter.com/YZNXp7RgeX — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) January 2, 2021

The Sabans have always been close and bonded over football. Getting to see them celebrate together after a difficult college football season definitely is a good sight.

Alabama remained undefeated with the win, moving to 12-0 in 2020. Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith looked as sharp as ever, connecting for three touchdowns in another strong offensive performance. The Crimson Tide defense made Notre Dame work all night long and eventually the Fighting Irish couldn’t keep pace.

Now, Saban will set his sights on a seventh national championship. Alabama will await the winner of Clemson and Ohio State for their opponent on Jan. 11.