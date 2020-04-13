Nick Saban Did 2 Special ‘Detail’ Shows For ESPN

Few coaches know the strengths and weaknesses of NFL Draft prospects Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow better than Nick Saban. But now the Alabama head coach is going to show-and-tell it.

On Monday, the ESPN Press Room announced that Saban has done two episodes of Detail for ESPN+. In the two episodes, Saban breaks down Tagovailoa and Burrow as NFL prospects.

Saban had glowing remarks for both of the quarterbacks even though he only coached Tua personally. He complimented Burrow’s vision and pre-snap reads, and praised Tua for his instincts and accuracy.

“I think Tua and Joe are outstanding athletes and will be very successful as quarterbacks in the NFL,” said Saban. “Joe has great vision. He does a good job with pre-snap reads and knowing where he needs to go with the ball. And Tua is very instinctive, with a lot of smarts and great touch and accuracy on his throws. I’m looking forward to watching both of them in the NFL.”

Exclusively on ESPN+: Nick Saban breaks down the two best QB prospects in the 2020 #NFLDraft: Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Both new 'Detail' shows debut today. https://t.co/mUKylKoWnS pic.twitter.com/2pDAZfM2yH — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) April 13, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench for Saban to win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He earned the starting job the following year and led Alabama to an SEC title and another CFP national title game appearance. The only two losses of his career came against the eventual national champions: Clemson in the CFP and LSU this past year.

Burrow set countless records on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and leading LSU to the national title. An Ohio native, he is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2020 NFL Draft.

