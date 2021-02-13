Nick Saban Asked How Urban Meyer Will Do In The NFL

Before he built a dynasty at Alabama, Nick Saban was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. It wasn’t a very long stint for the legendary coach, but he learned some valuable lessons along the way.

Saban was more than willing to share some of those lessons with Urban Meyer, who recently accepted the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We all know just how great Meyer has been at the collegiate level, but the NFL is an entirely different animal.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Saban said it’s imperative that Meyer puts together a strong staff around him. He also mentioned how important it is that everyone gets on the same page as fast as possible.

“I think he’ll do great in the NFL,” Saban said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think the key to it is you’ve gotta have a great staff and you’ve gotta get people in the organization on the same page in the NFL so everybody’s working together. If you can do that — I know he’s a good coach and a good motivator and players respect him — help the players get better, they’ll have success.”

There are a handful of notable names on Meyer’s staff for the 2021 season, which includes Chris Ash, Darrell Bevell, Joe Cullen, Zach Orr, Brian Schottenheimer and Charlie Strong.

Meyer even poached an assistant coach from Saban’s staff, hiring defensive analyst Patrick Reilly.

The transition period for Meyer could end up being tough, but he does have a marquee supporting cast around him that should help speed up the process.