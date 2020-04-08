Nick Saban Admits He Never Had E-Mail Until COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has led to people nationwide having to rely more on technology than ever before to get work done. Nick Saban is one of them.

While Saban may have mastered recruiting, X’s & O’s and building a program, he clearly is a bit of a luddite. How else do you explain the stunning admission he made to ESPN’s Maria Taylor today?

In an interview on Instagram Live, Saban admitted that COVID-19 has forced him to create his own email account. Somehow, the 68-year-old coach had been relying on having people send electronic communication to his wife all these years.

However, ‘Miss Terry’ became fed up with the volume of emails during the current crisis and demanded her husband get an email account of his own. With that, Nick has officially joined the late 20th century.

Nick Saban, in an Instagram Live interview with Maria Taylor, said the one positive of the COVID-19 pandemic is he has an email now. "They were sending them all to Miss Terry, aight. She fired me and said, 'I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore,' so I had to do it on my own." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 8, 2020

We can’t lie: the thought of Saban sitting down and figuring out his email is pretty funny. It’s wild he never did this before.

Also, hopefully Terry Saban is making good use of the free time she has gained by her husband no longer using her as his email secretary.

If Nick uses this time inside to get into TikTok, then we’ll really start getting scared.