Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs warmups prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players.

Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t."

It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his players. Nonetheless, it created a soundbite that will definitely go viral this weekend.

Here's the moment that was caught on FOX:

Saban can't be pleaded with the way Alabama performed this Saturday, that's for sure.

“We don’t want penalties. It’s all about discipline. Making the right choices and decisions whether it’s pre-snap or post-snap, it doesn’t matter,” Saban said following the game, via Sports Illustrated. “We got to play better, there’s doubt about that.

Fortunately for Saban, his offense did just enough down the stretch to escape with a win.

Alabama will go back to the drawing board before its Sept. 17 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe. That should be a "get right game" for the Crimson Tide.