Nick Saban Getting Accused Of Running Up Score vs. Michigan

On Wednesday afternoon, Alabama took down Michigan in the Citrus Bowl by a final score of 35-16. The game very well could have ended by a score of 28-16 as the Crimson Tide held the ball and could have run out the clock.

Nick Saban and company decided to run a few more plays, however, and ended up scoring another touchdown to extend their insurmountable lead.

Immediately after the Alabama touchdown, Saban was accused of running up the score against Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Here was some of the reaction from college football fans watching at home.

Power move Saban by running the score up. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 1, 2020

Alabama could have taken a knee, scored one more instead. It's 35-16 over Michigan. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 1, 2020

Alabama didn’t need another touchdown, but Saban couldn’t just say no to running up the score on Harbaugh.

As for the Wolverines, it’s the fourth-straight bowl loss for Harbaugh and company. Alabama entered as the favorite and showed why, shutting out the Wolverines in the second half en route to the 19-point win.

A “down” year for Alabama still resulted in an 11-win season for the Tide.

Now Alabama fans await the NFL draft decision of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The star quarterback could decide to take his talents to the NFL or return to play for the Tide once more.

Stay tuned for the latest.