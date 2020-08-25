Nick Saban Gives Honest Answer On Importance Of Playing This Season

Nick Saban was asked Monday night about the importance of trying to play college football this season. His answer was a memorable one.

The SEC is one of three Power 5 leagues still trying to play this fall, along with the ACC and Big 12. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already made it clear they intend on attempting to play a spring season.

During a session with reporters tonight, Saban provided plain and simple reasoning for why he thinks a fall season is worth shooting for. While Saban made it clear that football is not more important than public health and safety, he still values what it can provide.

“This is about the players,” Saban said. “Everybody acts like we want to play for the money. We want to play for the players. I want to play for the players.”

Now, let’s make one thing clear: this is very much about the money. If college football wasn’t such a big business, it’s likely that all leagues would have elected not to play amid COVID-19.

Still, Nick Saban makes some relevant points. There are a lot of players around the country who are looking to catch the attention of NFL scouts and earn themselves some money in the future. Playing games is important to them.

Here’s hoping they can do so–safely–this fall.