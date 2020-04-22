Nick Saban Gives Honest Take On 2020 College Football Season

On Wednesday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban made the media rounds, joining several high profile programs.

This afternoon, Saban joined the Paul Finebaum Show to talk about the upcoming college football season. During his time on the show, the Crimson Tide head coach had an honest response when asked about the return of sports.

Saban made it clear he thinks college football is vital to college athletics. However, he was honest about the potential return and making sure it’s safe for the athletes before a season begins.

“I think college football is really important to college athletics, Saban said on the show. “We also have make sure it will be safe to do it. I’m not going to make predictions.”

The 2020 college football season is still a few months away. However, Saban made it clear he wants to be able to get his players back at least a month before the season begins.

He said four weeks should be plenty of time to get the team up to speed for the upcoming campaign.

Alabama is scheduled to open the season with a neutral site game against the USC Trojans. Saban and company will be heavy favorites when the game kicks off in September.