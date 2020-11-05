Nick Saban Had 1-Word Answer To Possible Run For Political Office

With his former Iron Bowl rival Tommy Tuberville now taking his talents to the US Senate, Nick Saban has now become the subject of political office speculation too.

But the Alabama head coach only needed one word to make his position on political office clear. Speaking to the media, he answered with a decisive “No.”

“I can answer that real quick. No,” Saban told Alabama reporters on Wednesday.

It’s probably the right decision from Saban. At 69 years of age, he’ll be a little long in the tooth whenever he decides to retire from college football.

And if his brief stint in the NFL is any indication, he works a lot better with teenagers and young adults than he does with grown-ups anyway.

Nick Saban on whether he has ever considered running for office: “I can answer that real quick. No.”

Says he has great respect for Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 4, 2020

All of that said, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the state of Alabama more popular than Saban.

Tuberville managed to win both his primary and his Senate election by 3/2 margins. And he didn’t even leave the state of Alabama on the best of terms when he resigned from Auburn in 2008. Tuberville certainly didn’t leave behind the kind of national dominance that Saban will leave behind whenever he’s ready to retire.

If he wanted to, Saban could run for any political office in the state and probably win it with ease – for any political party.

