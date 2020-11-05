The Spun

Nick Saban Had 1-Word Answer To Possible Run For Political Office

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spreaks with members of the media during the Discover BCS National Championship.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JANUARY 06: Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spreaks with members of the media during the Discover BCS National Championship Head Coaches Press Conference on January 6, 2013 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With his former Iron Bowl rival Tommy Tuberville now taking his talents to the US Senate, Nick Saban has now become the subject of political office speculation too.

But the Alabama head coach only needed one word to make his position on political office clear. Speaking to the media, he answered with a decisive “No.”

“I can answer that real quick. No,” Saban told Alabama reporters on Wednesday.

It’s probably the right decision from Saban. At 69 years of age, he’ll be a little long in the tooth whenever he decides to retire from college football.

And if his brief stint in the NFL is any indication, he works a lot better with teenagers and young adults than he does with grown-ups anyway.

All of that said, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the state of Alabama more popular than Saban.

Tuberville managed to win both his primary and his Senate election by 3/2 margins. And he didn’t even leave the state of Alabama on the best of terms when he resigned from Auburn in 2008. Tuberville certainly didn’t leave behind the kind of national dominance that Saban will leave behind whenever he’s ready to retire.

If he wanted to, Saban could run for any political office in the state and probably win it with ease – for any political party.

