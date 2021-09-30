Nick Saban Had A Message For Alabama Fans Last Night

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Ole Miss Rebels. It’s an important matchup that could have huge implications on the SEC and College Football Playoff.

With so much at stake this weekend, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is hoping that the fans in Tuscaloosa can give his players an advantage against Ole Miss.

In fact, Saban told the fans on Wednesday that he wants them to be as loud as Florida’s fans were in Week 3. There’s no question The Swamp played a role in that matchup on Sept. 18 between Alabama and Florida.

“When we played down in Florida, I mean it was really, really tough on our team. And you could tell. So hopefully we can make it a little bit that way for [Ole Miss],” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “We’re just excited to be playing in a big game at home in our stadium against a good team, and hopefully, our fans, our players and everybody will have great passion and enthusiasm for this game.”

Nick Saban on playing in a big game at home: "I hope our fans are as excited about it as our team is." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 29, 2021

We’d imagine Alabama fans are fired up for this Saturday’s game.

Ole Miss has been awfully impressive this season, blowing out Austin Peay, Louisville and Tulane in its first three games. Dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral should be a Heisman finalist when this year is all said and done, as he has 997 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Ole Miss game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.