Alabama commits expect to win national championships. It’s part of the reason so many top-tier recruits pick the Crimson Tide each and every year. Nick Saban tries to obliterate that same sense of entitlement the moment his newest players step on campus, though.

Sometimes, that same sense of entitlement can spread to the fans. Can you blame them? Saban has Alabama in the championship picture each season.

When the going gets rough, though, some Alabama fans tend to lose their patience and take it out on the players. It’s that same tendency Saban would like to see vanish.

The Alabama head coach sent a message to the Crimson Tide fans on Thursday night, requesting they have some patience with his players.

“Maybe that speech about entitlement also applies to fans. Not just players. And we have great fans. But sometimes I think that fans don’t understand how what they do can impact the psychological disposition of young people and what they need to be doing,” Saban said.

Well said, Nick Saban.

What he’s describing isn’t just an Alabama problem. Entitlement tends to be a problem for most fans of top-15 teams. Some fans demand perfection and become frustrated with anything less.

Sure, the Crimson Tide don’t look like the same dominant Alabama team this year that we’ve seen in the past. But they’re the No. 2 team in the country right now. Things could be much, much worse.

Alabama will try and stay in the College Football Playoff hunt this Saturday against No. 21 Arkansas.